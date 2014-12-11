Defoe back for England at age of 34
LONDON Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe returned to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly against world champions Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.
LONDON Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be out of action for up to six weeks due to a foot injury, his manager Nigel Pearson said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately Kasper Schmeichel will be having an operation on a broken metatarsal," Pearson told reporters.
"The optimistic view is four-six weeks out."
The loss of Schmeichel, son of former Manchester United keeper Peter, is another blow for Leicester who have slipped to the bottom of the Premier League table going into Saturday's home game against champions Manchester City.
"We've been in a difficult run for a while, so we certainly won't be dwelling on that against Manchester City," Pearson said.
"We have to look at each game in terms of what we know we are capable of. I'm asking the players, to a man, to give themselves the best chance of winning the game. We need to get our performance right."
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
Leicester City must cast aside their memorable Champions League triumph against Sevilla and turn their attentions on Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Thursday.