Sevilla's Nicolas Martin Pareja (L) and Rijeka's Andrej Kramaric jump for the ball during their Europa League Group G soccer match in Seville, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

LONDON Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric gave goal-shy Leicester City a timely boost after he was granted a work permit in time to play for the Premier League's bottom club against Stoke City on Saturday.

The prolific 23-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for club and country so far this season, signed for a reported club-record fee of 9 million pounds ($13.59 million)from Croatian side HNK Rijeka last week.

He was finally cleared to play in England on Friday and will add some much needed firepower to Nigel Pearson's side, who have struggled to find the net this campaign.

"We’ve watched Andrej for a long time so we knew we were signing a player that could add great quality to English football," Pearson said in a statement on the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"He’s an extremely talented young footballer and I’m delighted we’ve been able to finalise his signing. He is potentially a very important addition for us."

Leicester have enjoyed a revival in recent weeks and are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions.

Kramaric, who has four caps and two goals for Croatia, watched from the stands as his new team mates wasted a glut of chances in the 1-0 league victory against Aston Villa last Saturday.

That game led to both clubs being charged over the conduct of their players and Leicester were fined 20,000 pounds ($30,200), the Football Association said in a statement on Friday.

Players clashed on the pitch in stoppage time after Leicester's Matty James was sent off for a bad challenge. Villa's Ciaran Clark was then dismissed for his part in the melee.

Villa have admitted the same charge and their case will be heard in due course, the FA added.

($1 = 0.6617 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)