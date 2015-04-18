LONDON Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson warned the job is not done after a 2-0 win against Swansea City on Saturday ensured a third straight Premier League win and left fans dreaming of survival.

Leonardo Ulloa put Leicester in front before Andy King's late second moved Pearson's side off the bottom of the table for the first time since November, leading to choruses of 'we are staying up' from the home supporters.

Rumours swirled that Pearson had been sacked in February after a string of poor results and a bizarre sideline spat with Crystal Palace's James McArthur, where the Leicester boss grabbed the midfielder by the throat.

But the Leicester board denied the reports and their faith in Pearson is paying off as they have moved up to 18th, level on 28 points from 32 matches with Hull City, who are outside the drop zone only on goal difference.

"It's been a difficult season for us in many respects, but to achieve three wins on the spin at this stage with the amount of pressure that is on us is very commendable," Pearson told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"There's always going to be nerves, whether that's from the fans, the players or myself.

"We have to just try and keep our eye very much on what we're doing at the moment rather than looking at what's gone on before and I think today the players handled it very well.

"Our fate is still in our hands which is how we want to keep it for as long as possible. The danger is people start believing the job is done. It is far from it."

Pearson was also pleased with the way his side adapted to a late change before kick off as opening goalscorer Ulloa was called into the starting lineup after David Nugent picked up an injury in the warm-up.

"It is a setback that the players have to deal with, bearing in mind we named the side yesterday," Pearson said.

"It reflects very positively on the players that they were able to take it in their stride. Leo (Ulloa) played another positive role for us today with his goal.

"We have still got six games left and we have to get as many points as possible from them which is going to be a big challenge."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Mark Meadows)