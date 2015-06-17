LONDON Leicester City have sacked three players, including manager Nigel Pearson's son James, after the trio appeared to take part in a racist sex tape during an end-of-season tour of Thailand.

"Leicester City Football Club has notified Tom Hopper, Adam Smith and James Pearson that their contracts with the club have been terminated," Leicester said in a statement on the club website (www.lcfc.com) on Wednesday.

"The decision follows the conclusion of an internal investigation and disciplinary proceedings, as a consequence of events that took place during the club’s end-of-season goodwill tour of Thailand."

Midlands side Leicester, who produced a remarkable late-season surge to secure their Premier League safety, are owned by Thai billionaire father and son Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

The involvement of his son is a big embarrassment for manager Pearson, who has been hailed by fans for managing the 'great escape' from relegation.

James Pearson made one appearance in a League Cup tie, while neither of Hopper or Smith had played for the first team.

"Leicester City Football Club is acutely aware of its position, and that of its players, as a representative of the city of Leicester, the Premier League, the Football Association and the Club’s supporters," the statement added.

"It is committed to promoting a positive message of community and family values and equality, and to upholding the standards expected of a Club with its history, tradition and aspirations."

