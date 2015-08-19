Switzerland's Gokhan Inler (C) fights for the ball with Argentina's Javier Mascherano (L) and Fernando Gago during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Switzerland captain Gokhan Inler on a three-year-contract from Italian club Napoli for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has 84 caps for Switzerland, becomes the Foxes' sixth summer signing and could debut against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend if his registration is confirmed, according to a statement on Leicester's website (www.lcfc.com).

