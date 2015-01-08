Sevilla's Nicolas Martin Pareja (L) and Rijeka's Andrej Kramaric jump for the ball during their Europa League Group G soccer match in Seville, December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

LONDON Leicester City have signed Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric after agreeing a deal with HNK Rijeka, the Premier League's bottom club confirmed on Thursday.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has completed a medical and agreed personal terms and will sign a three-year contract once a work permit has been granted, the club's website reported (www.lcfc.com).

Kramaric has scored 28 goals in 31 games for Rijeka this season and bagged a hat-trick in a Europa League clash against Dutch club Feyenoord as well as five in one game against Lokomotiva Zagreb.

He made his senior international debut last year against Cyprus and scored against Malta in a Euro 2016 qualifier and his form had reportedly attracted the attention of Chelsea.

Local media in Britain reported the transfer fee of around 10 million pounds.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)