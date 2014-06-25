Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has signed a new three-year contract, the promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Pearson, the former Sheffield Wednesday defender, guided Leicester back to the top flight of English football as winners of the Championship (second tier) last season.

"On the back of the success we have worked so hard to achieve, I have always been confident that my future would remain here," the 50-year-old told the Foxes' website (www.lcfc.com).

"I feel very proud to be the manager of a club with genuine ambition, a clear direction in which it wants to go, and loyal owners that are prepared to support its development."

Pearson took over at the King Power Stadium in 2011. Thai-owned Leicester were previously relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

