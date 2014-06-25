Soccer-United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has signed a new three-year contract, the promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Pearson, the former Sheffield Wednesday defender, guided Leicester back to the top flight of English football as winners of the Championship (second tier) last season.
"On the back of the success we have worked so hard to achieve, I have always been confident that my future would remain here," the 50-year-old told the Foxes' website (www.lcfc.com).
"I feel very proud to be the manager of a club with genuine ambition, a clear direction in which it wants to go, and loyal owners that are prepared to support its development."
Pearson took over at the King Power Stadium in 2011. Thai-owned Leicester were previously relegated from the Premier League in 2004.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.