Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
LONDON Leicester City have signed goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer from Chelsea on a free transfer, the Premier League's bottom club said on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old Australian, who has signed a contract until June 2016, has made over 500 Premier League appearances for Middlesbrough, Fulham and Chelsea.
Leicester's first-choice keeper Kasper Schmeichel suffered a foot injury last month, ruling him out for six weeks as the club battle to stay in the top flight.
They are three points adrift at the bottom of the standings and four points from safety.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.