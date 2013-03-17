Tottenham Hotspur's Michael Dawson reacts during their Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at White Hart Lane in London January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon celebrates after scoring a goal as Arsenal's Per Mertesacker reacts during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Manchester City's Joleon Lescott (R) is challenged by Stoke City's Geoff Cameron during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON England called up defender Joleon Lescott for this month's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Montenegro after Tottenham Hotspur pair Michael Dawson and Aaron Lennon withdrew from the squad through injury on Sunday.

Winger Lennon missed his club's 1-0 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday with a damaged groin and a hamstring injury, while centre back Dawson was taken off at halftime with a hamstring problem.

"Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has been added to the squad, who meet at St. George's Park on Monday," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

Roy Hodgson's team are second in qualifying Group H with six matches to play and face struggling San Marino on March 22 before taking on pace-setters Montenegro on March 26.

(Reporting by Mike Collett and Sonia Oxley; editing by Ed Osmond)