LONDON Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard made a stunning start to his month-loan at Birmingham City by scoring all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday.

Lingard struck three times in a blistering 13-minute spell midway through the first half and after adding his fourth the 20-year-old was substituted 20 minutes from time.

The signing of Lingard provided a welcome boost for Birmingham who had started the day with only four points and four goals from their first seven league games of the season.

The England Under-21 international has yet to make his first team debut for the Premier League champions but impressed during pre-season for Manchester United.

Italian striker Federico Macheda, another Manchester United player out on loan, scored both goals for Doncaster Rovers as they held in-form Nottingham Forest to a 2-2 draw in their second division game.

