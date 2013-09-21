Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard made a stunning start to his month-loan at Birmingham City by scoring all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday.
Lingard struck three times in a blistering 13-minute spell midway through the first half and after adding his fourth the 20-year-old was substituted 20 minutes from time.
The signing of Lingard provided a welcome boost for Birmingham who had started the day with only four points and four goals from their first seven league games of the season.
The England Under-21 international has yet to make his first team debut for the Premier League champions but impressed during pre-season for Manchester United.
Italian striker Federico Macheda, another Manchester United player out on loan, scored both goals for Doncaster Rovers as they held in-form Nottingham Forest to a 2-2 draw in their second division game.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.