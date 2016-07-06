Sampdoria's president Massimo Ferrero holds up a team scarf before their match against Inter Milan in their Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has urged striker Mario Balotelli to join the Italian Serie A side, saying that the club would be the perfect place for the player to revive his flailing career.

The 25-year-old has returned to parent club Liverpool for pre-season training after failing to earn a permanent move following an injury-hit season-long loan spell at AC Milan, where he managed just three goals in 23 appearances.

The Italy international is unlikely to feature in Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's plans for next season, and has been linked by the British media with a move to Turkey or China.

"Balotelli is Balotelli's own worst enemy," Ferrero told Il Corriere dello Sport.

"He could re-launch (his career) at a passionate club like ours but I think he's still got mixed feelings. I've tried to tell him to come to Samp because he's a great talent."

Balotelli was omitted from the Italy squad that reached the quarter-finals of the ongoing European Championship in France.

