Striker Christian Benteke will talk to manager Juergen Klopp to find out if he has a future at Liverpool after enduring a difficult first season with the English Premier League side.

The Belgian played second fiddle to forwards Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi for most of the campaign since his 32.5 million pounds move from Aston Villa in the close season under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp has preferred starting attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino up front when Sturridge and Origi were out injured, pushing Benteke further down the pecking order at Anfield.

"I signed for five years, I didn't sign for one year, and now I have to speak with the manager and see his plans for next season. It has been a tough (first season)," Benteke told British media.

"I knew Liverpool is a massive club with a lot of pressure and a lot of good players, and it has not been easy (to settle in). But I keep going and never doubt myself. I'm now going to focus on the Euros and see what happens next season."

The 25-year-old made 15 out of his 29 league appearances from the bench and scored 10 goals, several of them crucial.

"It was not my best season, I know that, but the goals I scored (did not make it) 5-0 or 4-0," he said.

"It's not that I'm happy with that – it could be more but I want to look forward."

Benteke was named in Belgium's 24-man squad last week for the European Championship in France in June, where they play Italy, Ireland and Sweden in the group stages.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)