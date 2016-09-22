Football Soccer Britain - Burton Albion v Liverpool - EFL Cup Second Round - Pirelli Stadium - 23/8/16Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates after Burton Albion's Tom Naylor (not pictured) scores an own goal and Liverpool's thirdAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says he is willing to "start from zero" in order to regain a regular place in the team after recovering from an ankle problem.

The 22-year-old German international, who picked up the injury in a 5-0 victory over Burton Albion in the League Cup on Aug. 23, returned for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Derby County in the same event.

Can now faces stiff competition from Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana for a place.

"Every player has to start from zero. Now I am fit, if I get game time I want to show myself again," Can told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I have to be patient. I try to train hard and if I get game time then I try to play well and then we will see what happens."

Manager Juergen Klopp said Can needed time to regain his "rhythm" after Tuesday's match.

Liverpool, who are sixth in the Premier League, host Hull City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)