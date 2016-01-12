Liverpool have completed the loan signing of defender Steven Caulker from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

The 24-year-old's arrival will ease the injury problems Liverpool are facing, with central defenders Mamadou Sakho, Dejan Lovren and Martin Skrtel all on the sidelines.

Caulker, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Southampton, started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Cardiff City.

He won his solitary England cap in 2012 and will be eligible to play for Liverpool against leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday.

