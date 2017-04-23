Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield - 23/4/17 Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne prepares to take a throw in while Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce gestures Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield - 23/4/17 Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Anfield - 23/4/17 Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Two goals by Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke, who Liverpool sold to their opponents earlier this season, cost the hosts the chance to put pressure on the Premier League's top two with a rare home defeat on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho had put Liverpool ahead in the 24th minute with a direct free kick.

The home side dominated but conceded an equaliser just before halftime when Benteke, sold by Juergen Klopp in August, scored from a cross by Yohan Cabaye. In the 74th minute the Belgian stooped to head in a corner and win the game.

Klopp's team stay third but are five points behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played two games more.

Palace, who have recently beaten Chelsea and Arsenal, moved up four places to 12th and should now be safe from relegation after a sixth win in eight games.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)