Liverpool have found their identity under manager Juergen Klopp, who has transformed the Merseyside club into genuine Premier League title contenders this season, former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson has said.

Liverpool have won nine of their 12 games in all competitions this season and are third in the league behind leaders Manchester City only on goal difference.

"He has done a really good job and revived Liverpool's enthusiasm," Ferguson, who won the league 13 times, told British media. "It can happen that big clubs lose it. For two decades, Liverpool changed managers without building their own identity.

"You can now well and truly sense that you have to count them in this year. You can see Klopp's dedication on the sideline, I'm convinced his work in training is similar. He's a strong personality. That's absolutely vital at a big club.

"I'm worried about him because the one thing United don't want is Liverpool to get above us."

Liverpool face Crystal Palace (11th) at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

