Liverpool will face Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in a pre-season tournament in Bavaria on August 1-2, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"With this tournament coming 12 or 14 days before our season starts it has very high relevance," manager Juergen Klopp told reporters.

"By then we will have been back in training for more than one month. You can only find out where you are when you play against the best teams. Bayern and Atletico are certainly two of the best."

The fourth team in the Audi Cup at the Allianz Arena will be announced subsequently.

