Southgate wants time to solve England captaincy puzzle
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
LONDON Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been invited to train at the club during the American close-season but there have been no discussions about a playing contract, sources close to manager Juergen Klopp said on Wednesday.
A report in The Independent on Wednesday suggested that Gerrard, who left to play for Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of last season after 17 years with Liverpool, would train with the Merseysiders following his return to England this week and could possibly play again on loan or even following a transfer.
Klopp, though, is expected to dampen down the speculation about a dramatic return when he addresses the media later on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League game away to Rubin Kazan.
Gerrard, 35, admitted in a recent autobiography that he would have stayed at Anfield had he been offered a chance to start coaching there while continuing to play.
He said earlier this week that next year could be his last as a player.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.