Britain Football Soccer - Fleetwood Town v Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Highbury Stadium - 13/7/16Marko Grujic celebrates after scoring the first goal for LiverpoolAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesLivepic

LONDON Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic says he is adjusting to life at Liverpool and believes he will hit peak form in the next season of the Premier League.

Grujic was manager Juergen Klopp's first signing when he joined the Merseyside club from Red Star Belgrade in January and the 20-year-old made his first appearance for Liverpool in their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Burnley last month.

"It was hard in pre-season, especially for me because I have come from Serbia and our work here is at a higher level," Grujic told British media.

"The running and exercises are harder and I'm still learning, but I'm sure I will adapt. I'm proud that I can work with the staff here and it will be OK. For the first season I just want to learn from these guys."

Grujic scored five goals in 21 league appearances for Red Star last season and was also a member of Serbia's under-20 squad that won the World Cup in 2015.

"I have the big pleasure of playing with some of the best footballers in the world. I want to get some minutes and games to try and improve myself for the future. I think next season will be the one where I show what I can do."

Liverpool, who are sixth in the league standings, travel Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)