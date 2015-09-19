Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
LONDON Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is facing up to two months on the sidelines after breaking a bone in his foot during a training session, British media reported on Saturday.
Henderson, 25, who has played 22 times for England, only resumed training on Friday, after returning from the United States, where he had undergone treatment on a heel problem.
Henderson broke the bone in his right foot and is expected to face surgery on Monday.
The player tweeted on Saturday: "Very disappointed and frustrated with the injury setback but will work hard to be back as quickly as possible. Will be supporting the team in every way I can while I am unable to play."
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers had said Henderson was in contention to return for Sunday’s Premier League game at home to Norwich City but he was injured shortly after the manager spoke to reporters at his pre-match briefing.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
BARCELONA With the feats of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar to look up to, Barcelona's B team got in on the goalscoring act and matched a Spanish third tier record on Saturday by hammering Eldense 12-0.