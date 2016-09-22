Britain Football Soccer - Derby County v Liverpool - EFL Cup Third Round - iPro Stadium - 20/9/16Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp waves to fans at the end of the matchReuters / Phil NobleLivepic

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp wants his players to be "angry" and guard against complacency when they entertain promoted Hull City on Saturday.

The five-times European champions are sixth in the Premier League, having beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and champions Leicester City and drawn with Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool's only defeat this season has come against one of the smaller clubs, promoted Burnley.

"We need to be angry against Hull," Klopp told reporters on Thursday. "They want our points.

"I would love to see everybody go with the right expectations to these games. Why should it be easier?".

There is a perception that some of the smaller teams adopt a defensive approach against the bigger clubs by 'parking the bus', as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho once described it.

"We have to think about why people think we have problems against bus parking," Klopp said.

"I can guarantee it's not about the attitude of the players.

We didn't care about the opponent before we played Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham, it's not about the name in our preparations."

Liverpool have lost striker Luis Suarez and winger Raheem Sterling in big-money transfers to Barcelona and Manchester City in recent years and Klopp does not want his side to be termed "a selling club".

"The summer was quite busy for us and I don't want to have those busy transfer windows ... success is about having consistency. Big teams don't change a lot, there is no need to be a selling club," the German said.

"We don't need money but it's about finding the right squad. I'm not that busy usually but it was the situation. We needed to do a few things.

"If everything is going well then we don't have to buy another six players next year. Let's try to bring more consistency," added Klopp.

Liverpool welcome back midfielders Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum who were left out of Tuesday's 3-0 League Cup victory over Derby County as a precautionary measure.

Klopp is also optimistic that striker Daniel Sturridge will be available against Hull, who are 12th in the table, after injury.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)