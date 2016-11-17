Liverpoool manager Juergen Klopp is not bothered about what others think of the club and says what the team think of themselves is the only opinion that matters.

Liverpool's fluid and fast football has taken them to the top of the Premier League table, inviting praise from opposition managers.

"It's not a big value for us what other teams think about us. The main thing is that we actually think about ourselves," Klopp told Goal.com.

Led by the trio of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool have scored 40 goals in 14 games across competitions, including 30 from 11 league matches.

"I know about the problems we could have in the future, and we need to stay in the race. It's not about celebrating each time like 'my God, that was so fantastic'," the German said.

"It's a kind of sign and confidence we need to have that we celebrate it in the moment, then we accept this is normal - this is our quality and what we expect."

"We have big expectations on ourselves and I’m not pessimistic, but I don’t like to make these positive assessments all the time."

Liverpool travel to the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday to face Southampton as the league resumes after the international break.

(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)