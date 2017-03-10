Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he will not have a back-up plan in case thing go wrong in Sunday's Premier League clash against Burnley at Anfield despite his side struggling against teams near the foot of the table.

Liverpool are unbeaten against the current top six, but their five league losses have come against teams in the bottom half, including defeats to relegation-threatened sides Hull City, Swansea City and Leicester City.

"I know what people say and is not the first time people have said something like this, but I don't have a Plan B in my mind," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We've spoken about the things we have to do, but not in the case of a team against the lower part of the table. We know how to play but in the end you have to make the right decisions.

"My job is to help them make the right decisions more easily. That is what training is for. It is a challenge."

Klopp paid tribute to James Milner, who has played as a left back this season, as the versatile midfielder prepares to make his 600th league appearances on Sunday.

Captain Jordan Henderson and forward Daniel Sturridge will miss the clash at Anfield through injury while striker Roberto Firmino is a doubt with a thigh problem after last weekend's win over Arsenal.

