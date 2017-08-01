Liverpool have sights set on title, says Klopp

(Reuters) - Liverpool are working hard towards their aim of winning the Premier League title, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of the side's friendly against German champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Merseyside club were in early title contention last season, six points behind leaders Chelsea at the halfway stage, but faded to finish 17 points behind the champions in fourth place.

"Yes, we will be playing for the championship," Klopp told reporters.

"We don't start a season by not having any ambitions. We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better.

"Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve. We have to work very hard on it and we're doing that."

Klopp said that forward Divock Origi and defender Joe Gomez would miss the side's two friendlies in Munich with minor injuries, but both should be fit for the opening league fixture against Watford on Aug. 12.

Forward Sadio Mane returned from a long-term knee injury in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin last Saturday and the 25-year-old praised winger Mohamed Salah, who scored the third goal.

"Everybody has seen how he's quicker than everyone on the pitch," Mane told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com) "He's a nice lad and a great player.

"I am able to play every forward position. I don’t have a problem with that. I have played left wing, right wing and striker – it’s no problem for me."