Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has warned Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola about the Premier League's packed fixture list, and the weather, if he goes ahead with his plan to join an English club.

Guardiola has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City since the former Barcelona manager confirmed that he was leaving Bayern at the end of the season and was keen to work in England.

The German team are enjoying the Bundesliga winter break and have not played a competitive game since Dec. 19. Liverpool will have played nine games during that period by the time the German champions resume their league campaign on Jan. 22.

"That's the thing, it's the number of games, football, football, football. With a perfect pre-season you are prepared for a long, long journey," Klopp told reporters.

After Friday's 2-2 FA Cup draw with fourth-tier Exeter City, Liverpool, who are eighth in the Premier League, host leaders Arsenal on Wednesday and bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Klopp, who has had to cope with a number of injuries to key players recently, is confident Guardiola will be able to deal with the workload and enjoy the experience of living in England.

"What I can say about here is very positive, great country, great people, the food is much better than everybody said," Klopp joked.

"OK, the weather is not great -- like everyone said!,”

