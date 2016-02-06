LONDON Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will not be at his team's Premier League game against Sunderland at Anfield on Saturday after suffering suspected appendicitis, the club said.
The 48-year-old German took charge of Liverpool in October.
"First-team duties will be overseen by the remaining members of the coaching staff, including Zeljko Buvac, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg," Liverpool said in a statement on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)