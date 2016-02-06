Football Soccer - Leicester City v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 2/2/16 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will not be at his team's Premier League game against Sunderland at Anfield on Saturday after suffering suspected appendicitis, the club said.

The 48-year-old German took charge of Liverpool in October.

"First-team duties will be overseen by the remaining members of the coaching staff, including Zeljko Buvac, Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and John Achterberg," Liverpool said in a statement on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

