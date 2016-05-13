Sevilla's run of success in the Europa League will count for little when Liverpool meet the Spanish side in the final on Wednesday, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

The five-times European Cup winners hope to end an 11-year wait for a continental trophy when they face the back-to-back Europa League champions in Basel.

"I don't think it is relevant but that's just me," the 48-year-old German told reporters when asked about Sevilla's impressive Europa League pedigree.

"We will be ready 100 percent. We've shown what we're capable of in the Europa League. It's an outstanding opportunity for us. Important we enjoy it."

Liverpool's last European final was in the Champions League against AC Milan in Athens' Olympic Stadium in 2007. Victory over Sevilla would give them a chance to compete in Europe's elite club competition again.

Klopp said eighth-placed Liverpool must first focus on beating West Bromwich Albion in their final Premier League game of the season.

"For us, at this moment, Sunday afternoon is the most important thing in the world," Klopp said. "If we can't do it on Sunday, we will have to learn for the future. If we don't give 100 percent concentration, we will lose 4-0."

The game at the Hawthorns could see the return of strikers Danny Ings and Divock Origi for the Reds, as well as captain Jordan Henderson.

"Three might come back for West Brom -- Divock, Henderson, Ings. We have to see," Klopp confirmed.

Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm in October, added that although he was satisfied with his tenure so far, there was still room for improvement.

"We could have more points. It made no sense we lost some games. On the league side it could be better but it's OK for the moment," Klopp said.

