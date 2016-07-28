Mamadou Sakho was sent back from Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States because of a lack of respect towards rules but the defender's actions were not serious enough to warrant more punishment, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

The France international, who was recently cleared by UEFA after allegations of a failed drugs test, is currently nursing an Achilles injury and is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season, which begins on Aug. 13.

Klopp said Sakho broke rules during the tour.

"He missed the departure of the plane, he missed a session and then was late for a meal," Klopp told British media.

"I have to build a group here, I have to start anew, so I thought it maybe made sense that he flew home to Liverpool and after eight days, when we come back, we can talk about it.

"But it's not that serious. It is how I said, we have some rules and we have to respect them. If somebody doesn't respect it, or somebody gives me the feeling he is not respecting it, then I have to react, that's all."

Klopp said there was no falling out with Sakho and it was unlikely the club will fine the 26-yaer-old.

"We had no argument. I spoke. You cannot argue when only one person is speaking, that's all," the former Borussia Dortmund manager said.

"Always it is the same with every group. I don't like fining. Sometimes it's funny, when the fine is bullshit. Come on, pay for it, that's nice. But mistakes, fining never helps."

Liverpool, who finished eighth in the league last season, will start their campaign with a trip to Arsenal on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)