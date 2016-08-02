The Premier League will offer a tougher challenge to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola despite his success in the La Liga and Bundesliga, Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said.

Guardiola, who succeed Manuel Pellegrini as City coach after spending three years as Bayern Munich boss, won 14 trophies at Barca before leading Bayern to three straight Bundesliga titles and two German Cups before his move to England.

"The competition makes it really interesting. Winning the title in England is the biggest challenge of them all," Klopp told British media.

"If you are three times in a row Spanish champions, three times in a row Bundesliga champions, then you think okay, let's try something else. If you are looking for the biggest challenge, then you need to go to England."

City have boosted their squad by adding five players to their ranks, including wingers Leroy Sane and Nolito and German midfielder Ilkay Guendogan after the club stumbled to a fourth-place finish last season.

"It's not easy in Germany. If you want to be in front of Bayern Munich, you have to win all the other games and then a minimum of one against Bayern. They don't lose," the former Borussia Dortmund boss added.

"In this country it's a very different kind of difficulty. Here you have a number of clubs who think they should be No 1."

Guardiola, 45, will start his managerial career in England with a home game against David Moyes' Sunderland on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)