LONDON Liverpool's new manager Juergen Klopp appeared to win over supporters and former club heroes in just half an hour of his first news conference on Friday.

Reaction on social media was overwhelmingly positive to his performance, which demonstrated a relaxed but confident demeanour and some self-deprecating humour.

There was laughter from the packed room at Anfield when he resisted comparisons with Chelsea's self-styled "special one" Jose Mourinho by insisting, "I'm the normal one".

That appealed to Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, who was the manager when the club won their last league title 25 years ago.

"He seems very, very impressive and supporters will need to fasten their safety belts," Dalglish told Sky Sports.

"He seems somebody not in love with himself, which Liverpool supporters can relate to and I'm sure they'll take him to their hearts.

"If they've heard him describe himself as the normal one, that'll do fine, because they regard themselves as being pretty normal."

Former captain Phil Thompson, who won seven league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool, called the German's appointment "a match made in heaven" and said it was the most exciting development since Dalglish returned as manager in 2011.

"It's brought massive excitement," he added.

Roy Evans, one of the managers who failed to recapture the glory years during his time in charge from 1994-98, tweeted that it was "great to feel optimistic again".

One of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winners, Norwegian defender John Arne Riise, tweeted that the press conference "gave me goosebumps!!", adding, "what a way to start!!"

Even some opposition supporters were reluctantly impressed.

"Jurgen Klopp is going to make it much harder to dislike Liverpool," tweeted one. "But I'll give it a good go."

Klopp joins with Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Manchester City. His first game in charge will be at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday week.

