Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has denied reports that he could move to Tottenham Hotspur for a reunion with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Lallana, who played under Pochettino at Southampton, said he was enjoying the best football of his career under German boss Juergen Klopp, whose team face Sevilla in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

"I've got three years left on my contract," Lallana told British media when asked about reports that Tottenham could bid for him in the close season.

"It was only last season that people might have read I was leaving and thought, 'Yes, let's get him out.' But football changes very quickly and I'm really enjoying my football under this manager.

"I have always had a good relationship with Pochettino. I am delighted he has had a very good season and I wanted him to win the league. But it is going to be very difficult (to leave Liverpool).

"I am at a massive club here and playing some of my best football for the club, getting to cup finals; it is definitely just speculation."

