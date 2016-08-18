Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane's shoulder injury isn't as bad as first feared but has refused to predict whether the attacker will be fit for the trip to Burnley on Saturday.

Mane, a 34 million pound ($44.71 million) signing from Southampton in June, marked his debut with an excellent solo goal as Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-3 on Saturday, but was taken to hospital on Wednesday after suffering an injury in training.

"In the first moment it was not too good, but meanwhile I think it is all ok," Klopp told journalists on Thursday. "It was a situation, a challenge between two players up in the air, coming down and then Sadio fell on his shoulder but it's not that serious.

"I have no idea if he could be available for the weekend or not, but I don't think it will take a long time," Klopp added. "It would have been better without this situation, but things like this will always happen and you cannot avoid this."

The German manager also noted that James Milner and Daniel Sturridge had returned to full training, although Mamadou Sakho and Lucas Leiva were still some weeks away from full fitness.

($1 = 0.7605 pounds)

(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Clare Lovell)