Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Liverpool have signed veteran goalkeeper Alex Manninger on a short-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 39-year-old Austrian, who spent five years with Arsenal from 1997-2002, signed on a free transfer after leaving German side Augsburg at the end of last season.
Manninger is likely to be Liverpool's third-choice keeper behind Simon Mignolet and new arrival Loris Karius.
"When Liverpool was on the phone, it was a great pleasure for me to take it on because it gives me what I was looking for," Manninger told the club's website.
"This is the moment I was waiting for until the end."
Manninger, a former Austrian international, is Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's sixth signing of the close season, following the additions of Karius, central defenders Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, forward Sadio Mane and midfielder Marko Grujic.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.