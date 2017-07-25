FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Klopp confirms Markovic set to leave Liverpool
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 25, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 2 days ago

Klopp confirms Markovic set to leave Liverpool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Leicester City v Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - The Premier League Asia Trophy - Final - June 22, 2017 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp gesturesBOBBY YIP

(Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said the Premier League club intend to sell winger Lazar Markovic during the current transfer window.

The Serbia international, who spent the last season out on loan at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City, featured in Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers but was left out of the squad for the tour to Hong Kong.

"With Lazar, it's no secret that if he finds a club then we will negotiate," Klopp told Liverpool Echo.

"He's a really good player. I like him as a person. He's now fit and another one who is in the best shape since I've known him.

"Before he had problems with his groin but now he's good. There will be a club out there who needs him."

Markovic, 23, arrived at Anfield from Benfica three years ago and has made 34 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.