Liverpool's Simon Mignolet and Kolo Toure as they walk off at full time after FC Augsburg v Liverpool match in WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet believes a League Cup victory this weekend could instigate a period of sustained success for manager Juergen Klopp similar to the trophy-laden spell Jose Mourinho enjoyed during his first stint at Chelsea.

The German manager could win his first silverware in England if Liverpool beat Manchester City in Sunday's final and it was Chelsea's 3-2 win over the Anfield side in 2005 that set Mourinho on course to become the club's most decorated manager.

"I remember for Chelsea a few years back, it was the League Cup they won (in Mourinho's first season) and after that, they managed to win a lot of trophies," Belgian international Mignolet told Sky Sports.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the League Cup twice more in his two spells at Stamford Bridge and if Klopp's team were to prevail at Wembley on Sunday, it would end Liverpool's four-year wait for silverware.

The Merseyside club's last major honour was the League Cup they won under Kenny Dalglish in 2012.

"It gives everybody a confidence boost when you win your first trophy for a long time," Mignolet added.

"For this young group of lads, I think it could be something that pushes us on to be even hungrier for trophies."

