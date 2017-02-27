Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.

Liverpool-born Moore, 61, will take up the role in June and report directly to the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The appointment completes a 10-month transition plan by FSG and finalises the senior management structure at the club.

Moore is chief competition officer at Electronic Arts (EA) based in the United States and has been chief operating officer and president of EA SPORTS during his nearly 10 years at EA.

He previously held senior roles with Microsoft, SEGA and Reebok. He has a bachelor’s degree from Keele University in Britain and a master’s degree from California State University.

Ayre is leaving to take up a similar position at German second division club 1860 Munich after 10 years at Anfield.

