LONDON The Kop never forget their own and Rafa Benitez received a raucous reception on Saturday as he walked out at Anfield where he remains a hero to Liverpool fans for conjuring the 2005 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

But little did anyone there expect he would then inspire another stirring comeback, this time at the helm of Newcastle United, who fought from two goals down to earn an invaluable 2-2 draw in their fight against Premier League relegation.

After Daniel Sturridge had put Liverpool ahead after just 68 seconds and Adam Lallana doubled their lead, Benitez could have been forgiven for wondering if his new side would even manage a shot on target.

There had certainly been nothing to stir memories of that Champions League final revival against AC Milan in Istanbul 11 years ago, when Benitez's Liverpool came from three down to draw 3-3 and eventually lift the Cup after a penalty shootout.

So not even the most blinkered of Newcastle supporters could then have imagined another second-half with a similar sting in the Benitez tale.

This time, there were only two comeback goals after the break not three but the visiting fans were left celebrating Newcastle's first away point under Benitez's brief tenure which saw them go level on points with Sunderland in the desperate scramble to avoid relegation.

When Benitez took over as manager at St James' Park six weeks ago the drop seemed a near-certainty but Saturday's result will build belief that an improbable escape may yet be on the cards.

Sunderland, who lead 19th-placed Newcastle on goal difference in the relegation zone, also have two games in hand over their rivals but if Newcastle eventually do stay up, Saturday's second-half fightback will be seen as the turning point.

Newcastle had Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet to thank for their first goal, which Papiss Cisse headed in after the Belgian flapped at a cross.

Jack Colback then added to the general air of improbability by scoring his first goal of the season from an Andros Townsend cross.

That sent Benitez scurrying round his technical area as he wondered whether a first Newcastle win at Anfield for 22 years might just be possible.

It was not to be, although no-one in black and white was complaining.

"In the second half, we were much better, so a draw maybe is fair enough. The players fought until the end and the fans were behind us in a difficult situation. We have to do this from the first minute to the last to get more points.

"We have to keep working. I believe they can play better and from what I have seen today in the second half, they can do well. I think we can stay up."

Not too many who witnessed Saturday's drama would bet against them.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, Editing by Ian Chadband)