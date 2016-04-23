Football Soccer - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 23/4/16Jack Colback scores the second goal for NewcastleAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Newcastle United fought back from two goals down at halftime to stun a Liverpool side already shocked by news that their defender Mamadou Sakho is being investigated by UEFA after failing a drugs test.

Goals from Papiss Cisse and Jack Colback, his first of the season, secured Newcastle a vital point to move them level with Sunderland on 30 points but still in 19th place in the relegation zone.

Liverpool had gone into the interval sensing victory after two excellent strikes from Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana put them in control.

But Newcastle looked a different side after the break and ensured that former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez enjoyed a happy return to Anfield.

