Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.

Origi is likely to feature when Belgium host Greece in World Cup qualifier on Saturday and again in a friendly against Russia in Sochi on Tuesday, only four days before Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League.

"As a footballer you need to adapt. It will be a long trip, then all the focus will be on recovery," the 21-year-old told Sky Sports.

"It's a big game. Everton are in a good way at the moment so it will be an important game for both teams."

Fourth-placed Liverpool are unbeaten in Merseyside encounters since 2010 but will face an in-form Everton side who have won seven games out of 10 in 2017 to move up to seventh in the table.

Origi, who has started just seven games for Liverpool this season, is hoping he can get more playing time during the final nine games of the campaign.

"I want to play more and I want to express myself but, in the end, all I can do is get to my highest level and then it's the manager's choice," he added.

