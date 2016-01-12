Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set for a month on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a knee problem as the club's injury woes continue, British media reported on Tuesday.

The Belgium international last played in the 1-0 win over Leicester City on Dec. 26 and was expected to be back for Wednesday's Premier League clash against leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who was already without forwards Danny Ings and Daniel Sturridge due to injury, has only Christian Benteke fit among his senior strikers.

The 20-year-old Origi, who has scored four goals in 16 appearances this season, is set to miss at least five league matches, the FA Cup third-round replay against Exeter City and the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Stoke City.

