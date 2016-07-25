Football Soccer - Liverpool v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 10/4/16Divock Origi celebrates after scoring the third goal for LiverpoolReuters / Darren Staples

Striker Divock Origi does not fear competition for places at Liverpool and the striker said he is ready to fight for a first team spot after the club brought in a host of players during the close season.

Origi, who initially struggled to break into the starting line-up, impressed last season and scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances.

But his form was disrupted by an ankle injury he sustained in April.

"We are at a big club and that is one of the challenges of being at a big club -- that is what pushes you to go higher," the 21-year-old told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Manager Juergen Klopp has added seven players, including midfielders Marko Grujic and Giorginio Wijnaldum, and forward Sadio Mane, to his squad.

"We have to push each other and support each other so we can achieve that. It's the reason I came to Liverpool, to have challenges," Origi added.

"We all have qualities but we have to unite together and show we can do great things together."

Liverpool, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, will start their new campaign with a trip to Arsenal on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)