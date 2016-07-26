Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Mamadou Sakho faces an uncertain future at Liverpool after the defender was sent back to England from the Premier League club's pre-season tour of America.
According to British media reports, manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with the 26-year-old's attitude during their stay in California and ordered his return to Liverpool.
Sakho angered the German manager by turning up late for Liverpool's flight to the United States while last weekend he interrupted Klopp while he was conducting an interview with the club website, the reports said.
The France international, who was recently cleared by UEFA after allegations of a failed drugs test, is currently nursing an Achilles injury.
He will continue receiving treatment at Melwood, the club's training ground, and is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season, which begins on Aug. 13.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
LONDON Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.