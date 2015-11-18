Striker Daniel Sturridge has returned to full training, taking him a step closer to making a first appearance under manager Juergen Klopp when Liverpool take on his former employers Manchester City on Saturday.

The injury-prone England international missed the start of the season after returning from hip surgery and has made just three appearances this campaign.

A knee injury in training ruled him out of Klopp's first game in charge, against Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 17, and a build up of fluid in the knee has kept him out of action ever since.

Klopp, whose first days at Anfield were marked by one injury set-back after another, including full-back Joe Gomez and striker Danny Ings being ruled out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries, is expected to be able to call upon James Milner and Jordon Ibe for the City match.

Milner missed the 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace - Klopp's first loss as Liverpool manager - with a hamstring strain, while Ibe missed a week's training with a bruised knee, but both returned to training on Monday.

Sturridge, though, has not played a competitive fixture since Oct. 4, and will be monitored by the club's medical team as he continues to build up match fitness ahead of the City clash before a call is made on whether he will get to play a part against the club that handed him his Premier League debut.

