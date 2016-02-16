Daniel Sturridge's return from injury to the starting line-up is a massive bonus and will bring the "fear factor" back to Liverpool, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Sturridge scored the first goal in Liverpool's 6-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday in what was his first Premier League start under manager Juergen Klopp and just sixth league appearance of the campaign.

"He definitely gives us that fear factor back," Henderson told British media.

"Everyone knows how good he is but because he has been out for a while, you do forget the quality he has got and how good he actually is.

"His sharpness is top drawer. He is a massive bonus for us."

The forward has spent a significant amount of time out with hip, knee, foot and hamstring injuries since moving to Anfield from Chelsea in 2013, but there is no doubt about the attacking threat he brings to the side when fit.

"His biggest problem is getting a run of games, finding consistency and just staying fit. That is the only issue. If he stays fit, he becomes world class," Henderson added.

"You have to understand he has been more frustrated than anyone at being out. A lot gets said about him outside of our group.

"I know it hurts him and I know it is hard for him to take. He doesn't want to be injured. He is more annoyed than anyone that he isn't playing. But now he is back, he has got a smile on his face."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)