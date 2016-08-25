Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge has urged manager Juergen Klopp to deploy him in his favoured centre forward position, where he operates on "autopilot".

The 26-year-old scored twice after coming on as a substitute in their 5-0 win against Burton Albion in the League Cup, but faces stiff opposition from the likes of Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino to play in the centre attacking role.

Sturridge struggled to make an impact from the wing in the 2-0 defeat against Burnley last weekend, and the England international felt that he would be most effective when playing in front of goal.

"Everyone knows where I enjoy playing the most," Sturridge told British media.

"I'm a player who plays on instinct, and in the middle I have clarity on movements and things that I have been doing for years. I am on autopilot there.

"Of course it is more difficult for me to play wide. Well, I have to do a job for the team. That's not saying I am happy to do it. That's saying I have got to do a job for the team."

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in their next league game on Saturday.

