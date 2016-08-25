Football Soccer Britain - Burton Albion v Liverpool - EFL Cup Second Round - Pirelli Stadium - 23/8/16Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp waves to fans after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Juergen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Daniel Sturridge is frustrated with the role he's being asked to play at Liverpool and believes the forward is intelligent enough to be a key figure in his flexible tactical approach.

Sturridge featured on the right side last weekend as Liverpool were defeated 2-0 by Burnley in the Premier League, and was used in a similar capacity in the 5-0 victory over Burton Albion in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Speaking after that match, Sturridge indicated that he was finding it hard to play in a wide role rather than as a centre-forward, but any suggestion of disharmony has been dismissed by Klopp.

"There is absolutely no problem," Klopp told reporters on Thursday when asked about the forward's apparent complaint. "I don't want to play Daniel as a wide player but he can play there.

"Burnley and Burton weren't games where I needed an offensive winger," he added. "It wasn't a fixed position for him."

Despite a toothless performance against Burnley last weekend, Klopp has no shortage of offensive options, having added Sadio Mane to the likes of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi.

"Daniel is a very smart player. He's good at getting himself into positions where it's not easy to defend," the German coach continued. "It's flexible football. It's about getting in and around the box."

Sturridge scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Burton in midweek, and could be in line to return to the starting lineup when Klopp's side travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"You need to find rhythm," Klopp continued. "It's same for us and Tottenham.

"I've seen a lot of good signs from us."

