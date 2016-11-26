Football Soccer Britain - Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League - Anfield - 26/11/16 Liverpool's James Milner scores their second goal from the penalty spot Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

LIVERPOOL 2 SUNDERLAND 0

Nov 26 Substitute Divock Origi and James Milner both scored as Liverpool beat Sunderland 2-0 at Anfield to return provisionally to the Premier League summit on Saturday.

Liverpool dominated possession without finding a way past Sunderland's stubborn defence, spurning a host of chances until Origi, on in the first half for the injured Philippe Coutinho, curled in his first league goal of the season in the 75th minute.

Milner wrapped up the points from the penalty spot in the 91st minute, sending Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the wrong way after Sadio Mane was brought down in the box by Didier Ndong.

Liverpool rose to the top of the Premier League table with 30 points, two ahead of third place Chelsea, who can return to the summit with victory over Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday. The defeat sent Sunderland back to the bottom of the standings.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)