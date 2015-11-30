Swansea City's performance during their 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday proves it is just a matter of time before they get back to winning ways, manager Garry Monk has said.

The Swans are 15th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone and Monk is under pressure after a poor run of form that has seen his side win just once in their last 10 Premier League games.

The manager felt his team were unlucky to have conceded a 62nd minute penalty against Liverpool - scored by James Milner - and struck a defiant note when asked if they could be dragged into the relegation dogfight.

"There's never any danger of the team being in a relegation fight. But of course we need to get points and we need to get points as quickly as possible," Monk told reporters after the game.

"I felt we deserved more than what we got. It was a very good away performance against an excellent team, but unfortunately decisions went against us.

"It was a soft penalty and it was disappointing to lose on a decision that was out of our hands.

"I have to give full credit to the players. Everyone was working well and they are determined to get us out of this period. They were excellent today. I have no complaints over the performance."

