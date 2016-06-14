Football Soccer - Liverpool Training - Capital One Cup Final Preview - Liverpool Training Ground - 26/2/16Liverpool's Joao Carlos Teixeira during trainingAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/ Livepic/ Files

Joao Carlos Teixeira will return to his homeland after Liverpool confirmed the mid fielder's switch to Portuguese side Porto on a free transfer on their website on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old failed to make an impact at the Merseyside club after scoring just one goal in his eight appearances during a four-year spell.

According to British media reports, Teixeira rejected a new deal offered by Liverpool as he hoped to resurrect his career following a lack of first-team opportunities at Anfield.

The Reds, however, will be entitled to a training compensation fee despite the Portugal under-21s international leaving upon the end of his contract.

