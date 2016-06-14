Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
Joao Carlos Teixeira will return to his homeland after Liverpool confirmed the mid fielder's switch to Portuguese side Porto on a free transfer on their website on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old failed to make an impact at the Merseyside club after scoring just one goal in his eight appearances during a four-year spell.
According to British media reports, Teixeira rejected a new deal offered by Liverpool as he hoped to resurrect his career following a lack of first-team opportunities at Anfield.
The Reds, however, will be entitled to a training compensation fee despite the Portugal under-21s international leaving upon the end of his contract.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.