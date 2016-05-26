Liverpool have been hit with a second UEFA fine in less than a week for their fans letting off fireworks during their Europa League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund in April.

The club were handed an 11,000 euros (£8,394) fine by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Thursday for incidents during the 4-3 win over the German side at Anfield.

Liverpool were fined 57,000 euros by European football's governing body on Tuesday over their fans' misconduct, including illicit chanting, during the Europa League last-16 tie against Premier League rivals Manchester United.

UEFA has also charged Liverpool over their fans' behaviour during the Europa League final defeat by Sevilla in Basel last week.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)